Amid the diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives, Ex-President of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed voices his concern over India’s proposed boycott on Maldives affecting their tourism industry. Currently in India, Nasheed sends out an apology on behalf of Maldivian citizens and pleads for the continuation of Indian tourist visits to Maldives, underlining their substantial contribution to the economy. The former President spoke to the media about the tensions between the two nations and said the people of Maldives “are sorry”. He also said the Maldivian people wished Indian tourists to continue coming to his country.

“It has impacted the Maldives a lot, and I am actually here in India. I’m very worried about this. I want to say the people of the Maldives are sorry, we are sorry that this has happened. We want Indian people to come on their holidays to the Maldives, and there will not be any change in our hospitality,” Nasheed said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The diplomatic strain between India and the Maldives, simmering for a while, hit another low as President Mohamed Muizzu, perceived as pro-China, announced plans to expel all Indian military personnel from the country by March 10. This move raised tensions and prompted a boycott call from India, impacting various sectors, notably tourism, a crucial component of the Maldivian economy.

Highlighting India’s responsibile approach amid the tense situation, the former Maldivian president said, “When the president of the Maldives wanted Indian military personnel to leave, you know what India did? They did not twist their arms. They did not display muscle, but just simply told the government of Maldives, ‘Okay, let’s have a discussion on that.’”

Nasheed has also urged the Muizzu government to halt discussions on the Dornier flight and helicopters, emphasizing the importance of medical evacuation. Nasheed expressed disappointment over President Muizzu’s involvement in such discussions, urging him to cease them. The Dornier flight and helicopters were brought to the Maldives for medical evacuation purposes, highlighting the critical need for such services. Nasheed’s plea to end the anti-India narrative reflects a call for diplomatic cooperation and focus on essential healthcare services. It is crucial for the government to prioritize medical evacuation over political narratives.

“Our islands are far-flung, and we don’t have developed hospitals on every island. So, there is very often a need to bring a patient to Male, and to do that quickly would be by air, so we need that,” he added.

