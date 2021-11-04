New Delhi: A day after World Health Organisation(WHO) granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, an official of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has informed that all travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Covaxin have been given the green light to enter the United States from November 8.Also Read - WHO EUL Approval Opens Up Covaxin For Worldwide Use: ICMR DG

Speaking to the news agency to ANI over updating the approved travel list for Covaxin, CDC press officer, Scott Pauley said, “CDC’s travel guidance applies to FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time.” Also Read - Glad to See COVAXIN Getting WHO Approval For Emergency Use Listing, Says Ghebreyesus

The last-minute addition comes less than one week before the US launches its new travel system, which grants entry to foreign travellers who have received a vaccine that has been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or WHO. Also Read - Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's Made-in-India Covid Vaccine, Gets Emergency Use Approval by WHO

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Wednesday acknowledged the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) granting emergency use listing (EUL) to India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.

The WHO said in a tweet that the Technical Advisory Group, convened by World Health Organisation (WHO), has determined that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19.

“WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to COVAXIN®[?] (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19,” WHO said in a tweet.

The new US travel rules will also accept travellers fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac. Covaxin, developed by the Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, has a 78 per cent efficacy rate against COVID-19 and is “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries because it is easy to store, according to WHO.