Washington: Amid a surge in Delta variant infections in the US, regulators on Thursday allowed those with severely weakened immune systems to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect themselves. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an extra dose of the COVID vaccine applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have cleared similar recommendations.Also Read - One Shot of Pfizer Vaccine May Be Enough For People Who Had COVID-19: Study

“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on late Thursday, as quoted by the body’s statement. Also Read - Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine Antibody Levels May Decline After 2-3 Months: Study

“Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19. As we’ve previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time,” Woodcock added. Also Read - US Says it's Ready to Ship Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines, But Waiting for India's Green Light

It’s harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications and diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people — and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.

(With agency inputs)