Edinburgh: Through a legislation that binds all the ministers to provide free access to period products to all those in need, Scotland has become the first country in the world to have brought this landmark change. Sanitary products were already free for pupils and students, but the bill placed a legal duty on ministers to ensure anyone can get access to them. The legislation ensuring universal access to free period products was passed in 2020 and will be implemented from Monday.

Councils and education providers will be legally required to make period products available free of charge to anyone who needs them, the Scottish government said in a statement issued on Sunday. "Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them," said Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.

"We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action," she added. The Scottish parliament had voted unanimously in favour of the Period Products Bill, which made it a legal right to have free access to sanitary products in public buildings, in November 2020.

Sanitary products were already free for pupils and students, but the bill placed a legal duty on ministers to ensure anyone can get access to them. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the decision at the time.

“Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “An important policy for women and girls.”

Several states in Canada, United States, Australia started providing free period products to students in schools in the past 2 years. Period poverty, which refers to a lack of access to period products such as sanitary napkins, appropriate education, sanitation facilities etc., is a major issue for menstruating people. In India, a woman needs Rs. 300 per month to be able to access these products, which is a huge amount to be spent in a low-income household.

(With inputs from AFP)