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Permanently opening Strait of Hormuz: Trumps BIG statement amid rising tensions in West Asia

‘Permanently opening Strait of Hormuz’: Trump’s BIG statement amid rising tensions in West Asia

US President Donald Trump stated, "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz." Scroll down for details.

'Permanently opening Strait of Hormuz': Trump's BIG statement amid rising tensions in West Asia

US-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump has issued a major statement regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after his recent statement of blocking the sea route and high-stakes talks held in Islamabad, Pakistan. He also highlighted that he’s doing so for China and the whole world. The US president mentioned that China has agreed not to send weapons to Iran.

Trump’s statement about opening Hormuz

He wrote, “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also – And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!!”

Tensions in West Asia

The tensions in West Asia started to escalate when the United States and Israel conducted joint strikes against Iran, which led to the death of their supreme leader, ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was declared the new supreme leader.

Peace talks in Islamabad

After continuous strikes between Washington and Tehran, they agreed on a mutual ceasefire deal for two weeks. As a result, the high-stakes peace talks were held in the capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad, where the two countries had sent their delegations. These included Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, US Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. However, no conclusion could be reached between Washington and Tehran.

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Trump’s statement on blocking Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on April 12 stated that the US would respond by “blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.”

Later, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai claimed that an Iranian VLCC tanker, which was blacklisted by the US, reached Iran by crossing through the Strait of Hormuz, with its tracker on.

Now, the latest statement of President Trump talks about the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz. In the statement shared on his Truth Social, he also added that China has agreed to not send weapons to Iran.

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