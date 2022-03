New Delhi: At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a bomb explosion at a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar, GeoNews reported. The blast took place during Friday prayers at the mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area.Also Read - Several Injured in Cylinder Blast at Maternity Hospital in J&K's Anantanag

(This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated)