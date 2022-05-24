New Delhi: Amidst the country’s worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka on Tuesday hiked the petrol price by 24.3 per cent or 82 rupees and diesel by 38.4 per cent or 111 rupees. The decision to raise the fuel prices was taken by the state fuel entity, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). With the fresh hike, the most used Octane 92 petrol would cost Rs 420 a litre and diesel Rs 400 a litre, an all-time high. For the unversed, the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to pay for the importation of fuel, gas and other essentials in recent months as the Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy.Also Read - Sri Lanka Like Protests Could Erupt In Other Nations, Warns IMF

Taking to Twitter, Sri Lankan petroleum minister Kanchana Wijesekera said, “Fuel Price will be revised from 3am today. Fuel pricing formula that was approved by the cabinet was applied to revise the prices. Price revision includes all costs incurred in importing, unloading, distribution to the stations and taxes. Profits not calculated and included.”

He added, “Cabinet also approved the revision of transportation and other service charges accordingly. The formula will be applied every fortnight or monthly. Request the Transport sector to discuss the revision of rates and not to disrupt transportation for the candidates sitting O/L. Public sector work force will be called to work on the direction of the head of the institute from today. Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis.”

Fuel Cost Breakdown before the price revision

Schools Closed, Officials Directed to Work From Home (WFH)

Meanwhile, in a bid to prepare for an acute fuel shortage, Sri Lankan authorities have closed schools and asked public officials not to come to work. The Public Administration Ministry asked the public officials — except for those who maintain essential services — to stay home from work Friday “in a view of current fuel shortage and issues in transport facilities” across the country.

On the other hand, state and government-approved private schools also closed Friday, with thousands of people waiting in queues at fuel stations across the country for days at a time.

Auto-Rickshaw Operators to Hike Tariff Soon

Meanwhile, the common man in the country is likely to suffer more in coming days as auto-rickshaw operators have threatened that they would raise the tariff to be 90 rupees per first kilometre and 80 rupees for the second onwards.

As a measure to mitigate the costs, the government announced that the heads of institutions would be given the discretion over which employees would be essential to report physically. The rest be allowed to work from home.