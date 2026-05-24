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Petrol and diesel get Rs 6 cheaper in THIS place, government announces major price cut; check new rates here

Petrol and diesel get Rs 6 cheaper in THIS place, government announces major price cut; check new rates here

After the new notification issued by the Pakistan government, the price of petrol has been reduced to Rs 403.78 per litre, while HSD is now priced at Rs 402.78 per litre.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a significant development, Pakistan has reportedly reduced the prices of petrol and diesel amid the pressure from the Iran-US conflict and concerns over crude oil. The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government has announced a cut of Rs 6 per litre in petrol prices and Rs 6.80 per litre in High-Speed Diesel (HSD).

After the new notification issued by the Pakistan government, the price of petrol has been reduced to Rs 403.78 per litre, while HSD is now priced at Rs 402.78 per litre. The revised prices came into effect from May 23, that is, today. This marks the second consecutive week in which Pakistan has reduced fuel prices. Last week, petrol and diesel prices were also cut by Rs 5.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 22: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Here are some of the key details:

Petrol is mainly used in private vehicles, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, and any change in its price directly affects middle-class household budgets.

High-Speed Diesel (HSD) is primarily used in the heavy transport sector and large generators.

After the US-Israel war against Iran began, the government initially increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 55 per litre on March 6.

Later, on April 2, it announced a 43 percent increase in petrol prices and a 55 percent increase in diesel prices.

Notably, since the Iran-Israel-US conflict began in February, the Pakistan government has been reviewing petrol and diesel prices every Friday.

During this period, fuel prices in Pakistan have witnessed significant fluctuations, with prices being increased multiple times before the recent reductions.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 20: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

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Petrol and diesel prices increased three times in India

Petrol and diesel prices have also increased in India, amid the rise in crude oil prices. It is important to note that the hike has not been very significant. Fuel prices have been raised by around Rs 5 over three revisions. On Saturday as well, petrol and diesel prices were increased. Petrol prices were raised by 87 paise and diesel prices by 91 paise. In addition, CNG prices have also been increased by Rs 1.

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