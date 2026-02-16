Petrol, diesel price hike in Pakistan: Fuel prices cross Rs 250 per litre under Shehbaz Sharif government – Check prices in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi

Home

Fuel in Pakistan will now be costlier as the Pakistani government has increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel by PKR 5 and PKR 7.32 per litre, respectively.

Islamabad: What comes as a shock for citizens of Pakistan, who are already dealing with economic hardship, is that the government has increased fuel prices on Sunday (local time). Petrol and high-speed diesel in the neighbouring country are now more expensive by PKR 5 and PKR 7.32 per litre respectively, for the next fortnight. The revised prices of fuel will come into effect from today, February 16.

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike In Pakistan

Following the revision, Petrol will be sold at PKR 258.17 per litre, earlier the price was PKR 253.17. Diesel, on the other hand, has been hiked to PKR 275.70 per litre, up from PKR 268.38.

Fuel prices in Pakistan are reviewed fortnightly and determined by fluctuations in international oil markets, exchange rate movements, and adjustments to domestic taxation.

High-Speed Diesel (HSD) prices remain a key concern, as the fuel is widely used in the transport, agriculture, and power generation sectors. Any increase in its price directly impacts inflation and raises the cost of essential commodities.

City-Wise Fuel Prices

City Petrol Diesel Karachi RS 255.15 RS 270.25 Lahore RS 255.25 RS 270.44 Islamabad RS 256.14 RS 270.35 Sialkot RS 256.22 RS 271.50 Faisalabad RS 255.82 RS 270.22 Multan RS 256.22 RS 270.99

Petrol Prices Impact Daily Commuters, While Diesel Sees Recent Reduction

Petrol, according to Geo News, is used by commuters in small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers. While petrol prices are not as significant an issue as HSD, they impact the budgets of middle and lower-middle-class households in Pakistan, who use petrol-based vehicles for daily travel.

In its February 1 fortnightly review, the Pakistan government reduced the price of high-speed diesel by PKR 14 per litre, bringing it down from PKR 282.38 to PKR 268.38 per litre for the subsequent 15 days. However, the price of petrol was kept unchanged at PKR 253.17 per litre.

Earlier, The Express Tribune cited sources to indicate a likely increase of PKR 4.39 per litre in petrol prices, while high-speed diesel was expected to witness a hike of PKR 5.40 per litre.

On December 18 last year, Pakistan government shared its five-year petroleum development levy collection projections with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported. According to the document, the climate support charge will increase by PKR 2.5 per litre, effective from 1, 2026.

(with ANI inputs)

