Washington: With US Pharma Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine showing 95 per cent efficacy in their final-stage trials, they could start delivery of the immunisation before December this year. The pharma company is now all set to seek emergency US and European authorization for the their COVID-19 vaccine.

"If all goes well I could imagine that we gain approval in the second half of December and start deliveries before Christmas, but really only if all goes positively," BioNTech (Pfizer's german partner) Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Reuters TV.

The partners are expecting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration by the middle of December this year, and conditional approval in the European Union in the second half of the same month.

The Pfizer vaccine was found to be 90 per cent effective last week. However, the last-stage trial showed, the findings of which were released yesterday, showed that it was 95 per cent effective.

There have been no serious side effects among the 41,135 adults who received two doses, the companies said in a joint statement. The most common reactions were that 3.7 percent of participants experiencing fatigue and 2 percent had a headache, it added.

The study reached 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the vaccine candidate BNT162b2 demonstrating 95 per cent efficacy beginning 28 days after the first dose, Pfizer said.

“Within days, we plan to submit a request to the US FDA for an EUA based on the totality of safety and efficacy data collected, as well as manufacturing data relating to the quality and consistency of the vaccine candidate,” it added.