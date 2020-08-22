New Delhi: US pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. and German firm BioNTech SE, jointly developing COVID vaccine, have released additional data from an early-stage study. They added that the possible vaccine is on track to be submitted for regulatory review as early as October, making the vaccine one of the fastest-moving in the world. Also Read - This Drug Improves Survival in Sickest COVID-19 Patients

1) The companies revealed that the latest vaccine candidate has fewer side effects than their first.

2) The vaccine was well tolerated with mild to moderate fever in fewer than 20% of the participants. "Across all populations, BNT162b2 administration was well tolerated with mild to moderate fever in fewer than 20% of the participants," the companies said in a statement.

3) On Thursday, they posted the results from all 332 people who received either vaccine, referred to as vaccines B1 or B2 – and indeed, B2 recipients experienced markedly fewer adverse events tied to the vaccine.

“Obviously, the better tolerated the vaccine, the more I think it will encourage public acceptance of a broad immunization,” William Gruber, the senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development at Pfizer, was quoted as saying to Statnews.

“Both would have been great candidates. We were fortunate that B2 actually satisfied having both a favourable immune profile and fewer reactions,” Gruber added.

4) The study tested doses of each vaccine ranging from 10 micrograms to 100 micrograms. The 30-microgram dose of B2 is being taken forward in clinical trials.

5) With the original vaccine, called BNT162b1 or B1, patients between the ages of 18 and 55 had adverse events thought to be related to the vaccine 50 per cent of the time at the 30-microgram dose. Those between the ages of 65 and 85 had related adverse events 16.7 per cent of the time.

6) For the second vaccine, BNT162b2 or B2, patients between 18 and 55 had adverse events thought to be related to the vaccine 16.7 per cent of the time, and no adverse effects thought to be related to the vaccine were reported in those between the ages of 65 and 85.

7) Both vaccines use mRNA – the genetic messenger the body uses to make the DNA code into proteins – packaged inside a fatty capsule, called a lipid nanoparticle, that allows it to get into cells.

The mRNA instructs cells to make a protein, which then triggers the immune system into action.

8) According to the report, Pfizer has said that some data from its large study of the B2 vaccine could come as early as October. If the vaccine comes out by October, then it may give additional foothold to US President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections in November, analysts predict.