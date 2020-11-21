New Delhi: US giant Pfizer Inc, along with its German partner BioNTech, has sought an emergency approval for their COVID-19 vaccine which has shown 95 per cent efficacy in protection against the deadly virus. Notably, this is the first major step which will help in the eradication of the virus which has hold the world hostage. Also Read - 8 People Injured in Shooting at Wisconsin Mall in US, Suspect at Large

The application has been made in a video posted on the company’s website, Reuters quoted Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla as saying. The application also gives safety data on its trial participants, children (12-15 years of age) as well as adults (56-85 years of age). Also Read - Will Delhi-Mumbai Flights, Trains be Suspended Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases? Govt Issues Statement

The FDA is expected to grant approval by mid-December, if reports are to be believed. Following which, the company will start shipping the doses of its vaccine. They are expecting to ready 50 million vaccine doses this year, which can help in immunizing 25 million people. Also Read - WHO Removes Remdesivir From List of COVID-19 Medicines

The news comes days after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine showed 95 per cent efficacy in their final-stage trials. They had also said they could start delivery of the immunisation before December this year if all went well.

There have been no serious side effects among the 41,135 adults who received two doses, the two companies had said in a joint statement. The most common reactions were that 3.7 percent of participants experiencing fatigue and 2 percent had a headache, it had added.

The study reached 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the vaccine candidate BNT162b2 demonstrating 95 per cent efficacy beginning 28 days after the first dose, Pfizer had said.