New York: Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization for their two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for children age 6 months up to 5 years, the companies said Tuesday. The pharmaceutical companies said they have initiated a rolling submission of data to the US Food and Drug Administration after a request from the agency. They expect to complete the EUA submission in the coming days and say they will also submit clinical trial data to the European Medicines Agency and other agencies around the world.

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee will meet February 15 to discuss the submission. Safety and effectiveness are key, said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the committee and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"The confidence of the American public depends on that, that you you're recommending something that you would give to your own children," Offit told CNN. "It all depends on the data. The data will tell us just how good these are.

There should be a robust safety profile and a robust efficacy profile and immunogenicity profile. And if that’s true, speed doesn’t really matter, as long as they have those data.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is already authorized for use in people as young as 5 and would be the first Covid-19 vaccine available for the youngest children.

The move comes “in response to the urgent public health need in this population,” the companies said in a news release.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 11.4 million children have tested positive for Covid-19, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported Monday, with over 3.5 million cases reported in January alone. Children made up 22.8% of the total reported weekly cases for the week ending January 27.

The companies are continuing to test a three-dose version of the vaccine in the youngest kids.

In December, Pfizer extended its vaccine trial in younger children after two child-sized doses of the vaccine did not produce the expected immunity in 2- to 5-year-olds, although it did so for the babies up to age 2.

The companies said data on a third dose given at least eight weeks after the second dose is expected in the coming months, which will also be submitted to the FDA.