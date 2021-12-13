New Delhi: A booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against the Omicron variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a study conducted in Israel said.Also Read - All Contacts Of 3rd Omicron Patient In Karnataka Test Covid Negative

The study, conducted by Sheba Medical Centre and the Health Ministry's Central Virology Laboratory, revealed that the three-shot course of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will provide good protection against the Omicron variant. For the study, blood samples of people who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine five-six months before and those who got the booster dose a month were compared.

Earlier, a study conducted in Israel said third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can reduce mortality due to the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by 90 per cent. The research, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, included data from participants 50 years of age or older who had received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least five months earlier.

The mortality due to COVID-19 among participants who received the booster during the study period (booster group) was compared with that among participants who did not receive the booster (non-booster group).