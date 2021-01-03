New Delhi: A 32-year-old female doctor has suffered a serious allergic reaction after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor experienced seizures, difficulty breathing, and a skin rash, after which she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon. Also Read - When Will COVID Vaccine be Available in Uttar Pradesh? CM Yogi Adityanath Answers

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that the initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis, an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

"The doctor has a history of allergic reactions. There is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine's application", it added.

Earlier on December 25, the country kicked off its vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, with a vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

With healthcare workers prioritized, the first person to be vaccinated on Thursday was Maria Irene Ramirez, head of nursing at the intensive care unit of the Ruben Lenero Hospital in Mexico City.

Mexico currently accounts for the world’s fourth highest coronavirus death toll and the 13th largest caseload. The country’s overall confirmed cases and deaths stood at 1,350,079 and 126,500 , respectively.