Washington: The US drugmaker Pfizer on Tuesday said the final data on its experimental pill– 'Paxlovid'– demonstrate it is effective against the new COVID-19 variant omicron. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that Omicron uses to reproduce itself.

The company further said the study conducted on 2,250 people shows that the drug can reduce combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89 per cent among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms. It said that nobody in the trial who received the Pfizer treatment died, as compared to 12 deaths among placebo recipients.

The updates come as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization are all rising again and the US hovers around 800,000 pandemic deaths. The latest surge, driven by the delta variant, is accelerating due to colder weather and more indoor gatherings, even as health officials brace for the impact of the emerging omicron mutant," reported the Associated Press.

After the announcement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to soon take a call on authorisation of Pfizer’s pill and a competing pill from Merck, which was submitted to regulators several weeks earlier. If granted permission, the pills would be the first COVID-19 treatments that Americans could pickup at a pharmacy and take at home.

Pfizer’s data could also help reassure regulators of its drug’s benefit after Merck disclosed smaller-than-expected benefits for its drug in final testing. Late last month, Merck said that its pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 30 per cent in high-risk adults.

According to Associated Press report, both companies initially studied their drugs in unvaccinated adults who face more risks from COVID-19, due to older age or health problems, such as asthma or obesity. Pfizer is also studying its pill in lower-risk adults — including a subset who are vaccinated — but reported mixed data for that group on Tuesday.

Earlier in interim results, Pfizer said its drug failed to meet its main study goal, that is sustained relief from COVID-19 for four days during or after treatment, as reported by patients. But the drug did achieve a second goal by reducing hospitalizations by about 70 per cent among that group, which included otherwise healthy unvaccinated adults and vaccinated adults with one or more health issues. Less than 1 per cent of patients who got the drug were hospitalized, compared with 2.4 per cent of patients who got a dummy pill.

Following this, an independent board of medical experts reviewed the data and recommended Pfizer continue the study to get the full results before proceeding further with regulators. Across both of Pfizer’s studies, adults taking the company’s drug had a 10-fold decrease in virus levels compared with those on placebo.

The prospect of new pills to fight COVID-19 can’t come soon enough for communities in the Northeast and Midwest, where many hospitals are once again being overloaded by incoming virus cases. Both the Merck and Pfizer pills are expected to perform well against omicron because they don’t target the coronavirus’ spike protein, which contains most of the new variant’s mutations.

Meanwhile, the US government has agreed to purchase enough of Pfizer’s drug to treat 10 million people and enough of Merck’s to treat 3 million, pending FDA authorization.