New Delhi: In a big move towards inoculating the younger population, global vaccine maker Pfizer has announced that it will begin testing the COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under 12 years of age. Pfizer will begin the trials by selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the tests. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is currently authorised in countries like the United States, Europe and Canada for teens in the 12-18 age bracket. They get the same dose as adults, that is, 30 micrograms. Also Read - Vaccination For Children in India Being Continuously Examined: Dr VK Paul

Pfizer will begin trials on 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the US, Finland, Poland and Spain, a company statement read. Depending on the safety, tolerability and the immune response generated by 144 children in a Phase I study of the two-dose shot, the drugmaker will expand the trials to children between 5 to 11 years of age with 10 micrograms of the vaccine shot, and 3 micrograms for the age group of 6 months to 5. Also Read - Pfizer/BioNTech Covid Vaccine For 12-15 Year Olds Approved by UK Regulator

Data on the vaccine trials for children under 12 could arrive as early as September, the company stated, adding that it would expect regulators to approve the emergency use in the same month. For toddlers between 2 to 5 years of age, the data can be expected soon after. Also Read - Govt In Talks With Pfizer, Moderna, J&J To Procure And Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccines

Nearly 7 million teens have already received at least one dose of the vaccine in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

India is also in talks with Pfizer for locally manufacturing their COVID-19 vaccines to begin the immunisation of kids above 12. Vaccinating children is a crucial step towards achieving “herd immunity” against the deadly pandemic.

Last week, the UK’s medicines regulator expanded the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds, saying it is “safe and effective” in this age group and the benefits outweigh any risks.