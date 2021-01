New Delhi: Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s Coronavirus vaccine has been found to be effective against new mutant Coronavirus variants found in Britain, South Africa. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination: Second Pan-India Dry Run Across 736 Districts Today | Here's All You Need to Know

More details will be added. Also Read - Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine to Offer Protection For up to Couple of Years: Company's CEO

Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Dry Run, Farmers' Protest, US Capitol Riot, JEE Advanced 2021 Dates: Check Top 5 News of The Day