Philadelphia: Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said. The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd. Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered.

*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 5, 2022

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.