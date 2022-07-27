Philippines Earthquake: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter Scale rattled the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning. The tremors were felt across the capital city Manila. There were no immediate reports of major damages or casualties due to the earthquake.Also Read - Breaking: Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Afghanistan

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), U.S. Geological Survey said USGS further said the earthquake’s epicentre was about 11 km east-southeast of Dolores in the mountainous province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am (0043 GMT). Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands Again

In Dolores, which felt the full force of the quake, terrified people ran outside their buildings and windows of the local market were shattered, Police Major Edwin Sergio told AFP. Also Read - Series of Earthquakes Rattle Andaman and Nicobar Island's Port Blair

“The quake was very strong,” Sergio said, adding there were minor cracks in the police station building.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

