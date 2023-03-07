Top Recommended Stories

  • Earthquake of 6.0 Magnitude Jolts Mindanao in Philippines, Warnings of Aftershocks Issued

Earthquake of 6.0 Magnitude Jolts Mindanao in Philippines, Warnings of Aftershocks Issued

Philippines earthquake: The shallow quake struck at about 2:00 pm (0600 GMT), a few kilometres from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island.

Updated: March 7, 2023 12:43 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Mindanao: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey says, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage. The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles) below the earth’s surface, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre  said.

The shallow quake struck at about 2:00 pm (0600 GMT), a few kilometres from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island. An employee in the Maragusan disaster office told AFP that authorities were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.

“We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town,” he added, declining to give his name.

“Things shook at the office but there was no damage.”

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

Published Date: March 7, 2023 12:41 PM IST

Updated Date: March 7, 2023 12:43 PM IST

