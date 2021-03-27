New Delhi: An Israeli cargo ship arrived at the shore in Gujarat on Friday after suffering a missile attack the previous day, allegedly by Iran. The cargo ship, owned by an Israeli company, was sailing a Liberian flag in the Arabian Sea when it was hit by the missile. The ship suffered minor damages to the engine but continued its voyage till it reached the Indian coast in Gujarat. Also Read - Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu's Fate Hangs on Tuesday's Vote

The Israeli cargo ship, identified as the LORI, was on its way from Tanzania to the Indian port in Mundra. It was half-way on its journey in the Arabian Sea when it was hit by a small projectile, Israel’s YNet news agency reported. Also Read - Mossad Killed Iranian Nuclear Scientist Using A One-Ton Automated Gun: Report | Video

The incident comes nearly a month after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for a similar explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. Also Read - Days After Israel Embassy Blast in Delhi, Netanyahu Speaks to PM Modi, Takes Stock of Security Situation

The suspected attack is believed to be in retaliation for a previous attack on an Iranian-owned ship near the coast of Syria, which Tehran attributed to Israel, YNet reported. It will undergo damage assessment at the Gujarat port.

The MEA has said that it is closely monitoring the incident. However, the Centre has not issued any official statement yet in this regard.

Notably, with Israel in the process of forming a government and Palestine facing elections in the coming months, India has said the international community must use this phase to focus on how to encourage the parties back to “meaningful negotiations” for achieving a peaceful solution to the dispute.

Israel and Palestine have been in conflict for decades over various political issues such as borders, refugees, and the control of Jerusalem. The two-state solution has for decades been the primary focus of efforts to achieve peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.