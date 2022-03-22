New Delhi: The parents of Pulitzer-award-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering the war in Afghanistan, has filed a case before the International Criminal Court to investigate his death, and bring to justice those responsible, including leaders and high-level commanders of the Taliban. The complaint was filed through Avi Singh at Cicero Chambers, a lawyer with extensive experience in international criminal law, who is representing the family, read a statement issued by the Cicero Chambers, a New Delhi-based law firm.Also Read - Finland Named World's Happiest Country, Check Which Is The Most Unhappy Country

During a virtual press conference, Advocate Avi Singh, who is representing the family, said that the family of Danish Siddiqui has filed a formal complaint.

"On 16 July, 2021, Pulitzer winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was illegally detained, tortured and killed by the Taliban, and his body was mutilated," the advocate said. "This was not an isolated incident," advocate Singh said, adding that there are many incidents relating to the attacking of civilians, including journalists. He has also sought appropriate action in this regard.

Through the advocate, the family members said that Siddiqui was the victim of crimes against humanity and war crimes at the hands of the anti-government forces, identifying themselves as “Taliban”.

It must be noted that the 38-year-old Siddiqui, who was the Chief Photographer for Reuters in India, was killed in Kandahar province’s Spin Boldak district while covering the violence in Afghanistan.

Advocate Avi Singh told an online news conference that Siddiqui’s parents were seeking legal action against six leaders and other unidentified commanders of the Taliban at the Hague-based ICC on the grounds that the group targeted and killed their son because he was a photojournalist and an Indian national.

Even though, Siddiqui was based in New Delhi but he had travelled to Afghanistan to cover the Taliban campaign to retake the country as the United States and its allies were withdrawing their forces to end their 20-year-long war there.

Siddiqui, 38, was “illegally detained, tortured and killed by the Taliban, and his body was mutilated” Singh and his family said in a statement issued before the news conference.