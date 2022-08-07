Lava Eruption From Fagradalsfjall Volcano: Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano has erupted into a river of lava after months of being in a dormant state.Also Read - Despite Improvement, India Slips to 135th Rank in Gender Equality: WEF Report
A photo taken on August 7, 2022 shows lava spewing out at the vulcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometres from the capital Reykjavik, following an eruption that has been ongoing since August 3, 2022. (Jeremie RICHARD / AFP)
The pictures of the flowing lava streaming like water have been shared widely. The Fagradalsfjall volcano is located around 40 kilometres from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik. Also Read - Amid Rising Inflation, This Supermarket Offers Special Discounts On Tuesdays to Senior Citizens. Details Here
A photo taken August 6, 2022 shows lava flowing from the vulcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometres from the capital Reykjavik, following an eruption that has been ongoing since August 3, 2022. (Jeremie RICHARD / AFP)
Fagradalsfjall volcano was formed in the Last Glacial Period on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Also Read - Ukraine invasion: Russian Flights Face Near-Total Airspace Ban To West As Countries Block Skies. Full List HERE
A photo taken on August 7, 2022 shows lava spewing out at the vulcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometres from the capital Reykjavik, following an eruption that has been ongoing since August 3, 2022. A volcano erupted in Iceland near the capital Reykjavik on August 3. (Jeremie RICHARD / AFP)
In fact, Fagradalsfjall is also the name for the wider volcanic system covering an area of 5 kilometres in width and 16 kilometres in length between the Svartsengi and Krýsuvík systems.
The eruption was some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene. (Jeremie RICHARD / AFP)
No volcanic eruption had occurred for 815 years on the Reykjanes Peninsula until 19 March 2021 when a fissure vent appeared in Geldingadalir to the south of Fagradalsfjall mountain. The 2021 eruption was effusive and ceased emitting fresh lava for over ten months on 18 September 2021.