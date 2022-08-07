Lava Eruption From Fagradalsfjall Volcano: Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano has erupted into a river of lava after months of being in a dormant state.Also Read - Despite Improvement, India Slips to 135th Rank in Gender Equality: WEF Report

The pictures of the flowing lava streaming like water have been shared widely. The Fagradalsfjall volcano is located around 40 kilometres from Iceland's capital Reykjavik.

Fagradalsfjall volcano was formed in the Last Glacial Period on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

In fact, Fagradalsfjall is also the name for the wider volcanic system covering an area of 5 kilometres in width and 16 kilometres in length between the Svartsengi and Krýsuvík systems.

No volcanic eruption had occurred for 815 years on the Reykjanes Peninsula until 19 March 2021 when a fissure vent appeared in Geldingadalir to the south of Fagradalsfjall mountain. The 2021 eruption was effusive and ceased emitting fresh lava for over ten months on 18 September 2021.