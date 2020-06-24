New Delhi: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash that killed 97 people in Pakistan last month was caused by human error by the pilot and air traffic control, an initial report revealed on Wednesday. Also Read - PIA Plane Crash: Rs 1.4 Crore in Cash Recovered From Wreckage of Aircraft

The preliminary investigation report also revealed that the plane crash did not happen because of any technical glitch. The domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22.

The Karachi-bound Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier had 91 passengers and a crew of eight crashed into the Jinnah Garden area minutes before its landing. One girl died on the ground after suffering burn injuries. However, two passengers miraculously survived the crash.

Soon after the incident, a probe was initiated by the government with the commitment that the initial report would be shared with Parliament on June 22. But Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan handed the report to Prime Minister Imran Khan instead of Parliament.

The preliminary report showed that pilot and air traffic control officials were responsible for the plane crash. The report also said both the speed and the altitude of the aircraft was more than the recommended parameters when the pilot tried first landing.

In the first landing, the aircraft touched the ground at the middle of a 9,000-meter long runway. The control tower permitted landing despite the greater speed and altitude. The air traffic control also did not provide the control tower with the radio frequency.

During the critical juncture, the pilot did not inform the control tower about jamming of the landing gears. It was also the wrong decision on part of the pilot to attempt a second landing, the report said.

The plane stayed in the air for 17 minutes after the first landing attempt, a crucial time during which both the engines of the aircraft failed, the report said.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan presented the interim investigation report on the PIA plane crash in the National Assembly, saying that the pilots were not focused and their lack of concentration had caused the crash.