New Delhi: A huge sum of cash was recovered in the wreckage of the Pakistan International Airlines' plane that crashed last week killing 97 out of 99 people on board. While some reports claim 1.4 crore was found, some others have said that a total of 30 million was found from the wreckage.

While the investigation is still on, currencies of different countries and denominations was recovered from the aircraft's wreckage, officials said.

The PIA Flight PK-8303 from Lahore crashed in Karachi on May 22 with 99 people on board. There were nine children among the 97 killed on the plane. Earlier on Wednesday, the cockpit voice recorder was found buried in the debris.

Officials and Airbus investigators are collecting evidence at the site as they try to determine the cause of the country’s worst airline disaster in years.

The plane’s CFM56 engines are expected to be a focus of the investigation after the pilot reported that both had failed shortly after the plane made an initial, unsuccessful attempt to land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The plane crashed into the city’s densely-populated Model Colony about a kilometre short of the runway as it was making a second attempt to land. Two people on board survived.