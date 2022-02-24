Kiev: Loud gunfire and explosions were heard in Kiev shortly after Vladimir Putin announced the start of a Russian military operation against Ukraine on Thursday morning. Reports of explosions or gunfire are coming in from at least five places in Ukraine or near the Russian border, including Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odess, Kharkhov, Berdyansk, and near the Boryspil Airport.Also Read - Ukraine Imposes Martial Law After Russia Declares War

A CNN reporter who was in the Ukrainian capital Kiev at the time of explosions shared a first-hand experience of the burgeoning crisis. Matthew Chance, Senior International correspondent for the network, said that he heard between seven and eight explosions. ‘I just heard a big bang right here behind me. I’ve never heard anything like it.’

He also shared a picture of the explosion that he received from the Ukrainian President’s office.

See the image here:

image from the Ukrainian President’s office sent to CNN's @mchancecnn following the loud explosions the team heard on the ground in #Kyiv #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IpJTDdmSCc — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) February 24, 2022

”There are big explosions taking place. I can’t see them or explain what they are. but I will tell you the U.S has warned the Ukrainian authorities there could be air strikes and ground attacks as well around the country, including the capital. I don’t know if that’s what’s occurring now but it’s a remarkable coincidence that the explosions come just minutes after Putin gave his speech. This is the first time we’ve heard anything. It has been absolutely silent. This is the first time. It has to be more than just a coincidence,” Chance explained.