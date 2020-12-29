New Delhi: Renowned French designer Pierre Cardin, who overturned fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks, passed away on Tuesday. He was 98. The news about his death was confirmed by France’s Fine Arts Academy in a statement on Twitter.

As per media reports, he passed away in the morning at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly in the west of Paris.

Known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves, Cardin founded his influential brand in 1950. He introduced the famous bubble dress in 1954.

Notably, Cardin was one of the first to show a keen business sense by exploiting brand licenses – a strategy that was embraced by rivals too before many reversed the practise in recent year. Cardin was also hailed for his visionary creations and for bringing stylish clothes to the masses.

Born in Italy in 1922, Cardin emigrated to France as a small child. A visionary designer, Cardin was known as a ready-to-wear pioneer.

Famous for his avant-garde style and for preferring geometric shapes and motifs, Cardin advanced into unisex fashions, that was sometimes experimental.

Here’s a look at some of the designs Pierre Cardin invented

Haute Couture, From Pierre Cardin, 1962

High Fashion, Pierre Cardin 2011, Paris

Robe Dress, Pierre Cardin, 2018

Credited with helping revolutionise fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks and designs, Cardin was also a pioneer in business, successfully licensing his brand name to be used on a range of products such as sunglasses.