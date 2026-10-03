‘Pilot who embodied highest degrees of courage, responsibility’: Dubai crown prince meets flydubai hero Smit Machchhar

Dubai Crown visited injured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in hospital and praised his courage during the flydubai mid-air attack. The Indian Embassy said the pilot is recovering well and remains under medical care.

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'Pilot who embodied highest degrees of courage, responsibility': Dubai crown prince meets flydubai hero Smit Machchhar (Image: Twitter @HamdanMohammed)

Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in hospital on Saturday and praised him for his actions during the mid-air emergency aboard a flydubai flight.

Captain Machchhar was injured after his co-pilot attacked him inside the cockpit during flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and help stop the attacker.

After meeting the pilot, Sheikh Hamdan said Machchhar had shown great courage, responsibility and concern for the lives of others. He also said the UAE leadership appreciated his actions and was proud to have him as part of the country’s aviation community.

“During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” Hamdan bin Mohammed, who is also UAE’s Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, wrote on X after the meeting.

Indian pilot recovering well

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Captain Machchhar is responding well to treatment and continues to receive medical care.

The embassy said it remains in contact with his family and local authorities and is providing assistance during his recovery. The pilot was initially treated in Saudi Arabia after the aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk before being moved to the UAE for further treatment.

“Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to the UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health,” the Indian mission posted on X.

What happened inside Flydubai cockpit?

The incident happened on Wednesday when the aircraft was flying at high altitude. The co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit, seriously injuring him.

As the struggle continued, the aircraft began losing altitude rapidly. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to get the cockpit door open. Passengers and crew then rushed forward and helped overpower the attacker.

Two additional flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft also helped take control of the situation. The aircraft was eventually diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. The flight was carrying 174 people.

Captain Machchhar later told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call that he realised he had to get back up because the passengers’ lives were at risk. He described the incident from his hospital bed while recovering from his injuries.

PM Modi speaks to Captain Machchhar

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Captain Machchhar over a video call and praised him for remaining calm and acting quickly during the crisis. Modi told the pilot that his actions had helped protect the lives of those on board. The conversation took place while Machchhar was receiving treatment in hospital.

The UAE has described the incident as an attempted terrorist act and ordered an investigation into the attack, including the possible motive and any links to terrorist activity.

Captain Machchhar’s recovery is now being closely followed in India and the UAE, while investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack and the background of the co-pilot.