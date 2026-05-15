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Pipeline to bypass Strait of Hormuz: Good news for India amid global energy crisis as UAE announces accelerated construction plan

‘Pipeline to bypass Strait of Hormuz’: Good news for India amid global energy crisis as UAE announces accelerated construction plan

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi clarifies the Strait of Hormuz is open to all except hostile nations, coinciding with Trump’s 2026 China visit and efforts to stabilize global energy routes.

Tehran plans to restrict the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire

Strait of Hormuz pipeline: In a significant decision which is expected to solve the global energy crisis in the years to come, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to fast-track its pipeline project whose ripple effects will be felt across the entire world. In the middle of an energy supply crisis caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, UAE is planning to construct a pipeline through Fujairah, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

By securing a reliable path for millions of barrels of oil, the UAE is helping to curb the skyrocketing energy prices that have fueled global inflation and threatened to slow down economic growth in 2026. Here are all the details you need to know about the pipeline being constructed as an alternate to the Strait of Hormuz.

For many nations, particularly in Asia, this pipeline is a lifeline. Countries that were previously at the mercy of the blocked strait can now look to the UAE’s Fujairah port for a steady supply. This shift doesn’t just keep the lights on; it helps stabilize the shipping industry by lowering the massive “war-risk” insurance costs that have plagued tankers recently. As the UAE expands its capacity to nearly 4 million barrels per day, it effectively creates a new, safer trade corridor that bypasses the world’s most dangerous chokepoint.

Also read: ‘Would welcome India’s role for peace’: Iranian Foreign Minister makes big statement amid West Asia conflict

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Ultimately, this project represents a fundamental shift in global energy logistics. By providing an alternative to a single, vulnerable waterway, the UAE is adding much-needed “redundancy” to the global market. While it cannot replace the total volume of the Strait of Hormuz on its own, it offers a critical buffer that protects the world from a total energy collapse. In an era of unpredictable conflict, this pipeline is more than just steel and oil—it is a strategic insurance policy for global stability.

PM Modi, UAE Prez oversee signing of new pacts to boost bilateral energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday agreed to launch new initiatives to promote a comprehensive energy partnership.​

In this context, they welcomed the conclusion of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to enhance the UAE’s participation in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to 30 million barrels, and to work together to set up strategic gas reserves in India, according to a Prime Minister’s Office statement issued after the meeting between the two leaders in Abu Dhabi.​

They also welcomed the arrangement entered into between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company on long-term Liquefied Petroleum Gas supplies.​

(With inputs from agencies)

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