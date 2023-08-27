Home

‘Plane Crash, Russia’s Destruction’; Wagner Chief Prigozhin’s Spine-Chilling Predictions In Old Video: Watch

A 40-second clip of an old interview of his went viral on Sunday in which the Russian mercenary boss is talking about the crash of a plane during a flight.

FILE - In this image from video provided by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Yevgeny Prigozhin's armed revolt against Russia's military leadership posed the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin's authorities in his 23-year rule. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Plane Crash Mystery: After the death of Russia’s rebel Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, a 40-second clip of an old interview of his went viral on Sunday in which the Russian mercenary boss is talking about the crash of a plane during a flight. Also, Yevgeny Prigozhin says that he would rather “die than lie to Russia”.

Watch The Video Here

Russian propagandist Semyon Pegov discussing coup attempt against Putin with Wagner chief Prigozhin months ago. pic.twitter.com/eSB5IcNTxF — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 25, 2023

The clip is taken from an interview by Russian blogger Semyon Pegov on 29 April in which Yevgeny Prigozhin can be heard saying that he would rather be “killed than lie to his country” and talked about a “plane disintegrating in the sky”. Now the internet and social media are inundated with conspiracy theories about his presumed death.

‘The Plane Will Crash’

Prigozhin had said if the system is not changed then one day the plane will crash. “I will not lie. Today Russia is moving towards destruction. If the system is not changed, then soon one day a plane will crash and fall.” This video was shared on the Telegram channel War Zone of the Wagner Group.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was reportedly killed in a plane crash on August 23, Reuters reported citing Tass news agency. The Russian Civil Aviation Authority said that Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on the plane, claimed the report.

‘Russia On Verge Of Destruction’

Prigozhin says that Russia is on the verge of destruction because such people are being thrown out of the defense sector who speak the truth and are not ready to associate with the officers sitting on big posts.

“Why am I speaking so much truth today? That’s because I am not above the people who live in this country. Today they are being lied to. It would be better if I were killed,” said Prigozhin.

The BBC also shared the reports of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin being on the passenger list of the plane that crashed in Russia killing all 10 on board adding that Yevgeny Prigozhin was believed to be on board the ill-fated plane.

Grey Zone earlier reported that the jet was shot down by air defences in Tver region, north of Moscow.

Who Was Yevgeny Prigozhin

Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia’s large-scale war in Ukraine pushed Yevgeny Prigozhin from the Kremlin’s shadows to become a firebrand critic of Russia’s military brass.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was said to be a billionaire with a vast fortune built on state contracts, although the extent of his net worth is unknown.

Yevgeny Prigozhin Led Failed Mutiny Against Russian Armed Forces In June

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin on June 23 when he called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister prompting the security services call for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin and opening a criminal investigation.

It was followed by heightened security in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

Wagner Forces’ Crucial Role In Russia’s War On Ukraine

The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war on Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut. But Prigozhin has increasingly criticized Russia’s military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.

Prigozhin said on 23 June his troops would carry an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance. “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” Prigozhin declared.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

