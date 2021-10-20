Houston: The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 plane crashed soon after its take-off from Houston Executive Airport, Brookshire. However, all passengers are safe and survived the accident. The plane was heading for Boston when it crashed, officials told news agency AFP.Also Read - Domestic Flights: Jyotiraditya Scindia Flags Off 6 Routes Expanding Aerial Connectivity in North-East India. Check Details

As per reports, the 21 passengers and crew on board were scrambling to safety before the aircraft burst into flames. The television images showed that the firefighters were spraying water onto the burning remains of the plane. The plane came to a halt across a track in a field and surrounded by trees and bushes.

The Katy Fire Department in a statement, said, "Fortunately all 21 passengers including three crew members were reported as safely evacuated from this twin-engine jet before it was fully engulfed in flames."

Only the tail section survived as the deadly black smoke poured from the wreckage. According to the officials, the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 plane was taking off from Houston Executive Airport, Brookshire, bound for Boston when the crash happened.

As per the media reports, it was taking fans to watch a playoff baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday evening. Director of the Waller Harris country emergency services Tim Gibson said, that the passengers and crew “were stunned, they were very, very stunned, but they did all self-extricate.”

Gibson in a press conference added, “We’re always expecting the worst but hoping for the best — in today, we absolutely positively got the best outcome we can hope for on this incident.”