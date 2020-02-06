New Delhi: Over 52 passengers were injured on Wednesday after a plane skidded off the runway and crashed during landing at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, and split into three pieces. Teams of firefighters, medics and police personnel rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations.

The low-cost Pegasus Airlines passenger flight travelling between Izmir and Istanbul had 177 passengers and eight crew members on board. According to reports, the nose, as well as the tail of the aircraft, seemed to have been separated from the rest of the body, while there was a large crack in the severed aircraft. Parts of the plane also appeared to be on fire.

A total of 33 ambulances arrived at the location and the injured were immediately taken to hospital. It was not immediately ascertained as to what caused the plane to crash. However, some reports claimed that the plane was struck by strong winds and heavy rain in the Turkish city.

Further details are awaited.