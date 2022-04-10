Islamabad: After Fawad Chaudhry, the Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Saturday said that “those who bought MPs will be responsible if martial law is imposed,” a plea has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to avoid the imposition of the martial law in Pakistan as the political situation in the country takes a critical turn, reports Geo News.Also Read - Imran Khan Rejects Reports Claiming Dismissal of General Bajwa

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had earlier instructed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to hold the voting on the no-confidence motion on Saturday but Asad Qaiser announced his resignation late Saturday night.

If the top court's order is not followed somewhere, the high court of that particular jurisdiction takes notice of the situation, said Geo News.

“Does the Prime Minister have the power to remove the army chief without substantial reasoning? The Supreme Court, in its order, had written that any steps of the premier will be in line with the court’s decision,” the plea filed by advocate Adnan Iqbal said.

“Can the Prime Minister remove the army chief to meet his political ends?” the plea asked.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to well-placed sources, has refuted reports of him dismissing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

(With agency inputs)