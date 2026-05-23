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Plot to kill Donald Trumps daughter Ivanka Trump foiled with arrest of IRGC-linked terrorist; had blueprint of her Florida house: Report

Plot to kill Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump foiled with arrest of IRGC-linked terrorist; had blueprint of her Florida house: Report

It is being claimed that Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi is a high-ranking figure in Iraq-Iran terror circles.

(Images: X/@FoxNews and Wikipedia)

New Delhi: According to a report, Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, was the target of an assassination bid by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) trained terrorist. The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi. According to a report in The New York Post, the suspect wanted to avenge the assassination of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

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About The Suspect

Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump on 3 January 2020 in Baghdad, Iraq. Dawood Al-Saadi was considered close to Soleimani and looked up to him as a father figure. He operated on behalf of the Iran-backed militia Kata’ib Hezbollah and maintained close ties with the IRGC.

Thirty-two-year-old Dawood Al-Saadi had vowed to kill Ivanka, wife of Jared Kushner, and he had the blueprint of her Florida house, says the report.

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Posted Threats On Social Media, Warning Americans

Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi national, allegedly posted threats on social media, warning Americans that, “I say to the Americans, look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis. I told you, our revenge is a matter of time.”

Entifadh Qanbar, a former Iraqi diplomat, said Al-Saadi repeatedly said of killing Ivanka Trump, the way “he burned down our house.”

Revenge For Soleimani

“After Qasem was killed, he (Al-Saadi) went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,’” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy, told The New York Post.

It is being claimed that Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi is a high-ranking figure in Iraq-Iran terror circles. He has been charged with 18 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States.

Dawood Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey on May 15 and extradited to the US, where he will be tried.

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