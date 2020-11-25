Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved in principle a law on chemical castration of rapists and fast tracking of sexual assault cases. The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting where the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance, Geo TV reported. However, no official announcement has been made. Also Read - After Massive Uproar in Pakistan Over Gang-Rape Case, PM Imran Khan Suggests Chemical Castration & Public Execution For Rapists

The report said the draft includes increasing women’s role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases and witness protection.

Khan stressed that it’s a serious matter, hence, there should not be any delay in implementing the law to provide a safe environment for citizens. Khan said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement.

He said the rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity. Some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts, the report said.

The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts.

Taking to Twitter, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator Faisal Javed Khan said the law will soon be presented in Parliament.

The rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Lahore in January 2018 and more recently the motorway gang-rape in Lahore sparked a debate on the severity of punishment to prevent sexual assaults. In an interview, PM Imran Khan had suggested public hanging and chemical castrating the convicts to curb rising sexual violence in the country.

(With Agency inputs)