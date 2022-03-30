Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address scheduled for today has been postponed, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan confirmed. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote: “PM Imran Khan’s address to the nation for today has been postponed.”Also Read - Abstain From No-Trust Vote Or Do Not Attend Assembly: Imran Khan's To Party Members

It is believed that the decision from PM Khan came after he met Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier in the day. Pakistan’s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, along with Director-General of the ISI, Lt. General Nadeem Anjum, was seen arriving at PM Khan’s residence for meeting. Also Read - Imran Khan No Confidence Motion: Voting in Pakistan National Assembly on April 3

In the meantime, the opposition in Pakistan led by PML-N has sought Imran Khan’s resignation ahead of the April 3 no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. Also Read - Pakistani Pharma Importers Owe $4,30,000 To Indian Exporters, Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that PM Khan will address the nation today after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا آج قوم سے خطاب موخر ہو گیا ہے- — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 30, 2022

PM Khan had said that he will reveal to senior journalists and PTI allies written evidence of the letter he has been saying contains evidence of a foreign conspiracy against his government in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Imran Khan has now lost majority in the National Assembly and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will soon become the Prime Minister of the country.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the confidence vote which is expected to take place in the next few days, Bilawal Bhutto thanked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for joining hands with the opposition and deciding to support them to oust Imran Khan as Prime Minister in the no-confidence vote.

“Imran Khan has now lost his majority. He is no longer the Prime Minister. The parliament session is tomorrow. Let’s hold voting tomorrow and settle this matter. We can then start working on transparent elections and the journey towards restoration of democracy and an end to economic crisis can then begin,” the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal Bhutto also said that Shahbaz Sharif, brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, “will soon” become the prime minister of the country.

“PPP and MQM-P’s working relation has nothing to do with the no-confidence motion. Both the parties have to work together for the development of Karachi and Pakistan,” he added.

He further added that Shehbaz Sharif has challenged the Pakistan Prime Minister to resign from office. “He (Imran Khan) has no option left. He can either resign or get dismissed via no-confidence,” Bilawal Bhutto.