New Delhi: As the time nears for the mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, people who had earlier registered for the event have started arriving at the venue with excitement and enthusiasm to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

”We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him, and get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe,” says one member of the Indian-American community to ANI.

USA: People start gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend #HowdyModi event, say, ''We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him, & get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe.'' pic.twitter.com/GH7zFOcLRG — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

Indian-Americans in Houston are eagerly waiting to meet the Prime Minister at the NRG Stadium. The event will be attended by 50,000 people, the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

The three-hour ‘Howdy, Modi’ event will witness President Donald Trump joining PM Modi at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium.

The eagerness among people who have started arriving at the venue can be seen from the fact that some people have come from far off neighbouring Canada to see the Indian Prime Minister.

“We came from Canada just to witness the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, my whole family is here just for ‘Howdy, Modi,’ event,” one of the visitors told ANI.

To check the security of the venue, Indian Ambassador to US Harsh V Shringla along and his team inspected the NRG Stadium on Friday. Over 1,500 volunteers were engaged to set the stage for the event.

A community summit, ‘Howdy, Modi’ is being organised by the contributions of over 600 organisations, 1,000 volunteers and attendees representing all the 50 states of the US.