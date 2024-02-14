PM Modi Arrives At BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi, UAE

He met people from different faiths who contributed to the construction of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the inauguration. He also met people from different faiths who contributed to the construction of the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13-14. This is PM Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

The BAPS Mandir is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen, expand, and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The PM also participated in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai as the Guest of Honour and delivered a special keynote address at the Summit.

