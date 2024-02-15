PM Modi Arrives In Doha, Holds ‘Wonderful’ Meeting With Qatar Counterpart On Boosting Bilateral Ties

Modi reached Doha after a whirlwind two-day trip to the UAE, where he addressed a well-attended Indian diaspora event, the World Governments Summit, and also inaugurated UAE's first Hindu stone temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after concluding his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in Qatar late on February 13 on an official visit. This is the prime minister’s second visit to Qatar, he first visited Qatar in June 2016. The timing of the visit is also noteworthy, coming after the release of eight ex-Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to death on espionage charges by Qatar in November 2023. Following an appeal filed by New Delhi, the charges were dropped, and the personnel returned to India on February 12.

Trending Now

PM Modi landed in the Qatari capital, Doha, where he received an arousing welcome from the Indian diaspora and later held a meeting with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Taking to his X handle, Pm Modi said he had a “wonderful” meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

You may like to read

Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship. pic.twitter.com/5PMlbr8nBQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

Earlier, the external affairs ministry said Modi held “fruitful” talks with the prime minister of Qatar. “PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On his arrival, Modi was received by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the airport.

After he arrived in Doha, Modi posted that he was looking forward to a fruitful visit that would deepen bilateral ties. “Landed in Doha. Looking forward to a fruitful Qatar visit which will deepen India-Qatar friendship,” Modi wrote on X.

He also thanked the Indian diaspora in Doha for the “exceptional” welcome. “An exceptional welcome in Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora,” he said on X and shared pictures of him being greeted by an enthusiastic Indian diaspora.

An exceptional welcome in Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/malGuS3jFW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

PM Modireached Doha, Qatar, after completing a successful two-day trip to the UAE. During his visit to the UAE, Modi addressed a large gathering of Indian diaspora, attended the prestigious World Governments Summit, and inaugurated the UAE’s first Hindu stone temple. The announcement of Modi’s visit to Qatar came on Monday, just hours after seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel returned home. These individuals had been sentenced to death by a Qatari court, but their sentences were later commuted to jail terms ranging from three to 25 years. Qatar ultimately released all eight Indians.

The former Indian Navy personnel were allegedly charged with espionage, although the specific details of the charges were not made public by either the Qatari authorities or the Indian government.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.