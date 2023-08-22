Home

PM Modi Arrives in South Africa For 15th BRICS Summit: WATCH

Upon arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome. Moreover, the members of the Indian diaspora could be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Matram' as PM Modi landed in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg, Aug 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed traditionally on his arrival in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, on a three-day visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, the first leg of his two-nation tour. He is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, which will be held from August 22-24. The summit is being hosted by South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

The BRICS Summit is an annual meeting of the heads of state or government of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The summit is a forum for the five countries to discuss issues of common interest, such as economic cooperation, trade, and investmen

Prime Minister Receives Ceremonial Welcome

Upon arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome.

Moreover, the members of the Indian diaspora could be heard chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Matram’ as PM Modi landed in Johannesburg. The largest gathering of heads of state and government from the Global South in recent years will take place during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22–24.

Watch:

#WATCH | Johannesburg: PM Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora who have gathered here to welcome him. The PM will attend BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue and dinner hosted by South African President Ramaphosa today. pic.twitter.com/Z1aPSCH5q8 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The 15th BRICS Summit’s Johannesburg Declaration will include the final agreements, according to the Kremlin press office, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva have arrived in Johannesburg. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to South Africa.

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives in South Africa on a three-day visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says "Deputy President of South Africa received the PM on this arrival. A ceremonial guard of honour will be extended to the PM…" pic.twitter.com/ypLb35rJHt — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

30th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relationship Between India & South Africa

The trip also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora members in South Africa. After the interaction, PM Modi will be addressing the BRICS business forum later today. During a special presser yesterday, Foreign Secretary Kwatra stated that a business delegation from India is also travelling to the country to attend the Business Tracks meetings.

Watch:

#WATCH | Indian diaspora outside Johannesburg hotel eagerly await the arrival of PM Modi PM Modi is on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit pic.twitter.com/fqjbAqCLkq — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

India’s BRICS Business Delegation

Sharing further details about PM Modi’s trip, Kwatra said, “For the 15th BRICS Summit, a business delegation from India is also travelling to South Africa to attend the Business Tracks meetings and also the meetings of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance and the BRICS Business Forum.”

“The Prime Minister’s schedule in terms of bilateral meetings with those leaders who would be present in South Africa is still being developed,” he added. The BRICS Business Leaders forum dialogue is taking place at Sandton Convention Centre today. The programme director for the same is Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa, Ebrahim Patel. This year’s BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa and is organising the first face-to-face summit since 2019 in Johannesburg.

South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

