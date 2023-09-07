Home

WATCH: PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome From Indian Diaspora Ahead Of ASEAN-India Summit In Indonesia

During the summits, PM Modi will discuss the future contours of India's partnership with the countries in the strategically important region.

PM Modi Arrives In Indonesia To Attend Asean-India, East Asia Summits. | Photo: PM Modi Twitter

Jakarta:Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia early on Thursday to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summits. He was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection, and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport. A cultural dance was also performed to welcome the Prime Minister.

“Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet,” PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet. pic.twitter.com/aKpwLnk3ky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2023

“Good morning. We have just arrived here at Jakarta International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to depart from the plane. He’s been given a warm ceremonial welcome here at Jakarta Airport,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is very early in the morning, but he has a packed schedule here. A few hours later, he goes for the India-ASEAN summit and thereafter for the East Asia summit. There are important engagements. Both these activities entail. He will thereafter come back here and take the flight back to New Delhi. So literally a few hours in Jakarta, but we look forward to a very productive day. Prime Minister has come here despite the busy schedule for the G 20 that starts effectively on Friday evening and just emphasizes the importance that you attached to this visit. We will continue to bring you updates on this visit as it unfolds,” he added.

PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival in Jakarta. He is scheduled to participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit today. following crucial meetings, he will return to Delhi to host and meet world leaders who would arrive in the national capital to attend the G20 summit.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister expressed his anticipation for engaging in discussions with fellow leaders to explore tangible collaborative actions in tackling global challenges. He emphasized the significance of India’s engagement with the ASEAN group, considering it a vital component of India’s ‘Act East Policy.’ The Prime Minister’s visit to Jakarta is in response to an invitation from the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Jakarta where he was greeted by the Indian diaspora.

The Indian diaspora, waiting at the hotel, chanted “Modi, Modi.” “We are very excited to come here in the morning 03:00 now and now we are waiting eagerly for our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” one of the members of the Indian diaspora said while waiting for PM Modi at the hotel.

“We are from the Tamil Association. We have been waiting here since 10:00 pm to welcome Modiji. Very happy to welcome here. I am sure his visit between India and Indonesia will strengthen further. The whole community can see. We are excited to welcome him. Thank you so much for bringing him here we are,” another member of the Indian diaspora said.

PM Modi is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Thursday evening, just in time for the G20 Summit, set to take place on September 9 and 10.

