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PM Modi awarded Royal Order of Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross, Swedens highest state honour

PM Modi awarded ‘Royal Order of Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross’, Sweden’s highest state honour

In Sweden, the Royal Order of the Polar Star Commander Grand Cross is the highest state honor and recognition awarded to a head of state.

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Stockholm: Sweden has awarded PM Narendra Modi with the ‘Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross’. In Sweden, the Royal Order of the Polar Star Commander Grand Cross is the highest state honor and recognition awarded to a head of state. This is the 31st global honor received by PM Modi. PM Narendra Modi has visited Sweden on Sunday itself. He is visiting Sweden after eight years.

On Sunday, May 17, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was awarded the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star’ by Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the Crown Princess. The Royal Order was conferred on PM Modi at a ceremony held at the county governor’s residence in Gothenburg. The Order of the Polar Star was founded in 1748.

31st Honour of PM Modi

The Royal Order of the Polar Star is Sweden’s highest civilian honour, especially for outstanding contributions to education, science, culture or public service. This award is given to individuals who have contributed to Sweden or Swedish interests through their personal efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded many prestigious honours at the global level so far. Many countries have honoured him with their highest civilian awards. The ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star’ received in Sweden is PM Modi’s 31st global honour. The number of awards is a record in itself.

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PM Modi’s Visit To Sweden

PM Narendra Modi reached Sweden on Sunday. He has arrived in Sweden after completing his trip to the Netherlands. PM Modi’s plane was escorted by Swedish Gripen fighter jets while entering Swedish airspace. When PM Modi landed at Sweden’s Gothenburg Airport, he was welcomed by Sweden’s PM Ulf Kristersson.

PM Modi is currently on a six-day visit to five countries. He started his tour with a visit to the UAE on Friday. After this, he went to the Netherlands and on Sunday reached Sweden on the third leg of the journey. PM Modi will be in Sweden from May 17 to 18. PM Modi is visiting at the invitation of Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson. After Sweden, he will go to Norway and Italy.

PM Modi in Sweden After Eight Years

This visit of PM Narendra Modi to Sweden is happening after eight years. He had earlier visited Sweden during the first India-Nordic Summit in 2018. During this visit, important agreements are expected between India and Sweden in green transition, defense, trade, investment and artificial intelligence. He will address a forum of European Union leaders along with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Sweden.

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