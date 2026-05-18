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No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone: PM Modi makes big statement in Norway as West Asia crisis deepens

‘No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone’: PM Modi makes big statement in Norway as West Asia crisis deepens

Oslo: In a significant turn of events amid the global war including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran-US war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big statement during his trip to Norway. In his

PM Modi- File image

Oslo: In a significant turn of events amid the global war including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran-US war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big statement during his trip to Norway. In his recent statement that is gaining global attraction, PM Modi said that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone.

“India and Norway, both, believe in a rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We agree that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone,” PM Modi said in his televised statement to the media.

“Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for the early end of the conflict and for peace,” he said.

PM Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that focused on boosting the overall trajectory of bilateral relations. For those unversed, PM Modi met Store hours after he landed in Oslo from Sweden as part of his four-nation European tour.

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