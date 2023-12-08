‘PM Modi Cannot Be Intimidated Or Forced To …’: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he cannot be forced to take decisions that are contrary to national interests.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, stating that cannot be intimidated or coerced into making decisions contrary to national interests. He also commended PM Modi’s tough posturing and strong stand when it comes to defending the national interests or countrymen, adding that he sometimes he “gets surprise at his tough position”. “I cannot imagine that Modi could be intimidated, intimidated or forced to take any actions, steps and decisions that are contrary to the national interests of India and the Indian people. And there is such pressure, I know. By the way, he and I never even talk about this. I just look at what is happening from the outside, and sometimes, to be honest, I’m even surprised at his tough position on defending the national interests of the Indian state,” the Russian President’s Office quoted Putin as saying at the 14th VTB Investment Forum ‘Russia Calling’.

Talking about India-Russia bilateral ties, the Russian president stated that the relations between the two major nations have been “developing progressively” in all directions.

He stated that the ‘policy’ pursued by PM Modi is the main ‘guarantor’ of fruitful relations between India and Russia.

On being asked what India and Russia could do to accelerate the expansion of bilateral trade, Putin said, “I would like to say that relations between Russia and India are developing progressively in all directions, and the main guarantor of this is the policy pursued by Prime Minister Mr. Modi. He belongs precisely to that cohort of world political figures about whom I spoke without naming names.”

Underlining that the trade turnover between the two countries are ‘growing’, he stated, “Last year it was 35 billion dollars per year, and in the first half of this year it was already 33.5 billion. That is, the growth will be significant. Yes, we all understand that, to a large extent, India receives preferences due to discounts on Russian energy resources. Well, he’s actually doing the right thing.”

“If I were them, I would also do the same if the situation develops this way. They make money, and rightly so. But, of course, this is not enough. We have much more opportunities. In the global ranking of the world’s economies by purchasing power parity and by economic volume, India ranks third in this list and Russia fifth,” he added.

“Let me remind you, China, the United States, India, Japan, Russia. The three largest economies in the world by purchasing power parity. Of course, if our trade turnover with China this year is close to 200 billion, it would be right for us to increase it with India,” the Russian President noted further.

Putin expressed his intention to discuss the North-South Corridor with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, highlighting India’s interest in implementing such routes, as per the Russian President’s Office.

He stressed that the Northern Sea Route needs to be developed, calling it a “very promising direction in the field of logistics.”

The Russian President also emphasized the importance of developing financial infrastructure and increasing the use of national currencies in mutual settlements. He urged for greater attention to be given to investments and investment flows.

This isn’t the first instance of a Russian leader praising India’s foreign policy. In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov referenced a statement by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar while discussing the shift in the global structure and the emergence of multipolarity with the rise of players like the Global South and Global East.

He quoted Jaishankar’s remarks that the “world is much more than Europe” and the “world is much more than the West.”

Lavrov made the remarks while speaking at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow.

“The key difference of the current edition of multipolarity is the chance to acquire genuinely global proportions, relying on the fundamental principle of the UN Charter: the sovereign equality of states. Previously, decisions of global importance were driven by a small group of countries with the predominant voice coming from the Western community, for obvious reasons,” the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted Lavrov as saying at the event.

It is worth noting that, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, while defending India’s position to buy Russian oil amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, had made a similar statement.

“Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems,” Jaishankar had said.

It is worth noting that, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, while defending India's position to buy Russian oil amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, had made a similar statement.