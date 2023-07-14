Home

PM Modi Conferred With Highest Honour Of France By President Macron

PM Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday and was accorded a red-carpet welcome. He is the chief guest for the French National Day celebrations and will attend the event with President Macron today.

PM Modi conferred with the highest award in France by President Macron. (Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour – the highest honour of the country – by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (local time).

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister was conferred with France’s highest honour at the Elysee Palace. “A warm gesture embodying the spirit of partnership. PM Modi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France, by the President,” tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

A warm gesture embodying the spirit of 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron. pic.twitter.com/OyiHCHMDX2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 13, 2023

PM Modi thanked the French President for the singular honour on behalf of the people of India.

Earlier, President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a private dinner for PM Modi at the Elysee Palace.

I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening. pic.twitter.com/OMhydyleph — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023

Yesterday evening, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in France, and during his address, he announced an agreement for the use of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France. A huge crowd gathered at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre on an island in the river Seine, to listen to the PM.

During his speech, PM Modi also highlighted India’s fast-paced development, stating that while the world is moving towards a new order, India’s strength and role is also changing rapidly.

He also announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in France’s Marseille, saying that Indian students pursuing masters in the European country will be given five-year-long post-study work visas.

Noting that France is celebrating its national day, in which he is the guest of honour, PM Modi lauded the ties between the two countries, which mark the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

