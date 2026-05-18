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PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Royal Norwegian Order of Merit on Norway visit, his 32nd global honour

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Royal Norwegian Order of Merit on Norway visit, his 32nd global honour

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store, where he discussed the bilateral ties between India and Norway as well as regional and global issues.

(Images: X/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, was conferred with Norway’s top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, by King Harald V in Oslo. It is to be noted that this is the 32nd global honour conferred upon PM Modi and the second during his ongoing five-nation tour. On Sunday, Sweden conferred its highest civilian honour, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross, upon PM Modi, marking his 31st international honour.

What Did PM Modi Say?

PM Modi, after receiving the honour in Oslo on Monday, stated, “Honoured to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honour is dedicated to the people of India and is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress.”

Honoured to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honour is dedicated to the people of India and is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress. pic.twitter.com/bh7ucPamK4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2026

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store, where he discussed the bilateral ties between India and Norway as well as regional and global issues. The two leaders agreed to strengthen ties between India and Norway in the fields of trade and investment, blue economy, circular economy, renewable energy, education, science and technology, AI, space and the Arctic.

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“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held restricted and delegation level talks in Oslo. The leaders agreed to elevate India-Norway relations to a Green Strategic Partnership which marks a milestone in advancing collaboration in the areas of clean energy, blue economy and green transition. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Norway relationship and agreed to strengthen it further in the areas of trade and investment, blue economy, circular economy, renewable energy, education, science & technology, AI, space and the Arctic,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X

“Both leaders noted the immense opportunities arising from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement especially in trade, technology collaboration and job creation. The leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues. PM Jonas Gahr Store of Norway conveyed strong support in India’s and global fight against terrorism. They agreed to advance cooperation in the multilateral fora,” he added.

A relationship for growth and prosperity! Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister @JonasGahrStore held restricted and delegation level talks in Oslo. The leaders agreed to elevate India-Norway relations to a Green Strategic Partnership which marks a milestone in… pic.twitter.com/hWzCEIbu9D — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 18, 2026

PM Modi will attend the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements during his two-day visit to Norway. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Norway and will also mark the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years.

(With IANS inputs)

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