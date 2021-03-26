Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Bangladesh on a two-day visit where he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation between the two countries. “PM @narendramodi emplanes for Dhaka. During his Bangladesh visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour,” the PMO tweeted, sharing a picture of Modi boarding the aircraft. Also Read - PM Modi Arrives in Bangladesh In New VVIP Boeing 777 Aircraft Air India One. Here Are Its Features

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.

LIVE UPDATES:

5.00 pm: I congratulate Bangladesh on 5oth Independence Day: PM Modi.