PM Modi congratulates BNP’s Tarique Rahman on Bangladesh probable win: ‘India will support democratic…’

Bangladesh Elections: This election was being held in the absence of Sheikh Hasina, who served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2024.

Bangladesh which voted on February 12 to elect its next government. Following the August 2024 protests that ousted Sheikh Hasina from the post of Prime Minister, an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is in place. Bangladesh is expected to have a new Prime Minister after the elections. With Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (Awami League) withdrawing from the elections, there is a direct contest between the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and the far-right Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). Pre-poll surveys indicate a victory for the BNP in over 200 seats, meaning Tarique Rahman could become the country’s new Prime Minister.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has claimed a decisive victory in the Bangladesh national elections, with party chief Tarique Rahman poised to become prime minister. Final results are still to come, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations to Rahman and the BNP for a “decisive victory”.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals.”

The Bangladeshi newspaper Prothomlo has released the results of an Eminence Associates for Social Development (EASD) opinion poll for the country’s 13th national parliamentary election. The survey results indicate that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led coalition is likely to win a clear majority in the February 12th elections. At the same time, the situation of the anti-India group led by Shafiqur Rahman is not very good.

BNP may win majority

According to the survey, conducted among 41,500 people nationwide, the BNP-led alliance is projected to win 208 seats. The Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance is projected to win 46 seats. The Jatiya Party is projected to win three seats. The survey projects four seats for other political parties and 17 seats for independent candidates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.