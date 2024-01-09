PM Modi Congratulates People’s Democratic Party, Tshering Tobgay On Winning Bhutan’s Parliamentary Elections; Key Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the party chief Tshering Tobgay for their triumph in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan.

PM Modi Congratulates People's Democratic Party, Tshering Tobgay On Winning Bhutan's Parliamentary Elections (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the People’s Democratic Party and its leader, Tshering Tobgay, on achieving electoral victory in Bhutan. The Prime Minister, in his heartfelt post, stated, “My dear friend @tsheringtobgay and the People’s Democratic Party, a hearty congratulations on your success in the Bhutan parliamentary elections. I look forward to our continued collaboration to strengthen the special friendship and cooperation that bind our nations.”

Bhutan’s People’s Democratic Party Wins Largest Seats

Bhutan’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections and is poised to form the new government, Al Jazeera reported, citing local media reports.

According to the latest figures from the Bhutan Broadcasting Service, the PDP won 30 out of the 47 seats in the National Assembly, and the Bhutan Tendrel Party secured 17 seats. This was Bhutan’s fourth general election since transitioning from a traditional monarchy to a parliamentary form of government 15 years ago.

The Election Commission of Bhutan is expected to make its final declaration on Wednesday.

The election campaigns focused on economic growth and opportunity, despite the country’s use of a “Gross National Happiness” index in place of gross domestic product (GDP), Al Jazeera reported.

The report said that both parties in the election are committed to a constitutionally enshrined philosophy of government that measures its success by the “happiness and wellbeing of the people.”.

Tshering Tobgay, who leads the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is expected to become prime minister for the second time. He was the leader of the opposition in Bhutan’s first parliament when it was established in 2008, soon after the start of the reign of the present king.

Bhutan’s “Unprecedented Economic Challenges

He has sounded the alarm about Bhutan’s “unprecedented economic challenges and mass exodus,” Al Jazeera reported, adding that the PDP manifesto cited government statistics showing that one in every eight people was “struggling to meet their basic needs for food” and other necessities.

Approximately half a million voters selected the members of parliament from a pool of 94 candidates presented by the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and the PDP. A primary round of voting in November eliminated three other parties, including the governing centre-left Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa party, the report said.

Nestled between China and India, the majority-Buddhist nation ushered in democracy with its first free vote in 2008, two years after former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated in favour of his Oxford-educated son Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

(With inputs from agencies)

